Louis Cole: “Night” [VIDEO]
If you’ve followed our previous posts featuring Luis Cole’s music, this will probably come as a change of pace; a beautiful song about driving at night.
Night by Louis Cole
would I care at all in heaven
so amazing to even get in
would it even be as nice
as a drive with you at night
would I care at all in space
the most endless possible place
would it even reach as deep
as a memory of you and me
would I care if I reach my dreams
before my time to leave
would that even be as cool
as dreaming about you
and when it comes that time
and all my life goes by
I think I just might
see a drive with you at night
From the Louis Cole album “Time”
louiscole.lnk.to