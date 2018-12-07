Louis Cole: “Night” [VIDEO]

YouTube

If you’ve followed our previous posts featuring Luis Cole’s music, this will probably come as a change of pace; a beautiful song about driving at night.

Night by Louis Cole

would I care at all in heaven

so amazing to even get in

would it even be as nice

as a drive with you at night

would I care at all in space

the most endless possible place

would it even reach as deep

as a memory of you and me

would I care if I reach my dreams

before my time to leave

would that even be as cool

as dreaming about you

and when it comes that time

and all my life goes by

I think I just might

see a drive with you at night

From the Louis Cole album “Time”

louiscole.lnk.to