Paul Gilbert Explains the Shred - Not to Meander (1080 HD)

YouTube

This is a soloing masterclass with Paul Gilbert that will feature in Guitar Techniques magazine. For the complete transcription of Paul’s solo, full chord chart, playing tips, further words of advice from Paul and Jason’s backing track for Not To Meander get Guitar Techniques issue 296, on sale 8th May 2019.

For more on Paul Gilbert visit paulgilbert.com

To subscribe and/or purchase the digital version of Guitar Techniques visit: itunes.apple.com

To get the print and/or digital version visit My Favourite Magazines at myfavouritemagazines.co.uk