For New Year’s Day, Trump Tweets a Vicious Attack on Stanley MacChrystal and a Disturbingly Deranged All Caps Rant

Some people are now saying we shouldn’t quote Donald Trump’s tweets, because it helps him spread poison and encourages him to do it more. But I’m not convinced. At this point, nobody who supports Trump needs any more poison in their veins; they’re already in a state of continuous overdose. And as for encouraging Trump to keep doing it, well, I don’t think what’s happening with him now has anything to do with seeking anyone’s approval or attention. But I do think it’s important to document and record his increasingly demented tweets.

Because I think he’s losing it. As in, really losing it. He’s already tweeted 12 times on New Year’s Day, but I’ll just cherry pick two of them to illustrate that.

First, his inevitable attempt to degrade and insult retired General Stanley MacChrystal, retaliating for MacChrystal’s highly critical comments about Trump’s unfitness for the office. Tweets like this are exactly why MacChrystal criticized Trump.

“General” McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover! https://t.co/RzOkeHl3KV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

I didn’t realize dogs could be fired; do they get unemployment? But more importantly, why does Donald Trump hate dogs so much? Is it because they hate him instinctively, sensing his malevolent nature?

We report, you decide.

But the other tweet I’m featuring here is where he veers into outright shouting-at-clouds lunacy. He set his caps lock key on STUN and let it rip…

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

Some of what Trump does is so bizarre it seems almost comical, but this kind of stuff isn’t funny any more.