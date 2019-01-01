 

For New Year’s Day, Trump Tweets a Vicious Attack on Stanley MacChrystal and a Disturbingly Deranged All Caps Rant

177
Politics
4

Some people are now saying we shouldn’t quote Donald Trump’s tweets, because it helps him spread poison and encourages him to do it more. But I’m not convinced. At this point, nobody who supports Trump needs any more poison in their veins; they’re already in a state of continuous overdose. And as for encouraging Trump to keep doing it, well, I don’t think what’s happening with him now has anything to do with seeking anyone’s approval or attention. But I do think it’s important to document and record his increasingly demented tweets.

Because I think he’s losing it. As in, really losing it. He’s already tweeted 12 times on New Year’s Day, but I’ll just cherry pick two of them to illustrate that.

First, his inevitable attempt to degrade and insult retired General Stanley MacChrystal, retaliating for MacChrystal’s highly critical comments about Trump’s unfitness for the office. Tweets like this are exactly why MacChrystal criticized Trump.

I didn’t realize dogs could be fired; do they get unemployment? But more importantly, why does Donald Trump hate dogs so much? Is it because they hate him instinctively, sensing his malevolent nature?

We report, you decide.

But the other tweet I’m featuring here is where he veers into outright shouting-at-clouds lunacy. He set his caps lock key on STUN and let it rip…

Some of what Trump does is so bizarre it seems almost comical, but this kind of stuff isn’t funny any more.

