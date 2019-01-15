A Monumental “Some More News” Rant: The Fake Border Crisis, Steve King, the Media, and Our Lying, Racist President
In our first episode back for the new year, we explore the president’s lies, racism, dumbness, completely fabricated border crisis, and the media’s unfortunate inability to report on him accurately and effectively. Also, conservative media and politicians’ possibly purposeful inability to grapple with and acknowledge Steve King’s lifetime of racist beliefs and ideas. Perhaps these are all related topics.
Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com
SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com
Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll).
You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:
iTunes: goo.gl
Google Play: goo.gl
Soundcloud: goo.gl
Stitcher: goo.gl
Follow us on social Media!
Twitter: @SomeMoreNews
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Source List “The Fake Border Crisis, Steve King, and Our Lying, Racist President”: goo.gl