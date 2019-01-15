A Monumental “Some More News” Rant: The Fake Border Crisis, Steve King, the Media, and Our Lying, Racist President

YouTube

In our first episode back for the new year, we explore the president’s lies, racism, dumbness, completely fabricated border crisis, and the media’s unfortunate inability to report on him accurately and effectively. Also, conservative media and politicians’ possibly purposeful inability to grapple with and acknowledge Steve King’s lifetime of racist beliefs and ideas. Perhaps these are all related topics.

Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll).

