Trump Tries to Bully Nancy Pelosi Into Giving Him the House Floor for His Dystopian State of the Union Speech - UPDATE: Pelosi Responds: “Nope”

Last week Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Donald Trump, asking him to postpone his State of the Union speech, since he shut down the government and all. (We all know it’s going to be another narcissistic, xenophobic mess anyway, ranting about immigrants and lying about achievements he didn’t actually achieve.)

Trump’s first reaction was to cancel Pelosi’s trip to Afghanistan, banning her from using a military aircraft for the trip.

Well, now President Manbaby is trying to just ride right over Nancy Pelosi; he says he’s going to show up and give the speech in the House chamber whether she wants it or not. Which kind of fits with his history of not caring whether he gets permission from women.

Trump letter to Pelosi disregarding her letter calling for a delay to the State of the Union: “I will be honoring your invitation…look forward to seeing you on the evening on January 29th.” pic.twitter.com/3bOLKQSaEI — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 23, 2019

Unfortunately for the Trump-thing, he doesn’t control this. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate need to pass a joint resolution inviting him to speak in the chamber.

My opinion doesn’t count for a hill of beans in this crazy mixed up timeline, but I strongly urge Nancy Pelosi to call Trump’s bluff. He can’t be allowed to bully his way into the House for his egomaniacal speech.

And boom, there it is. Pelosi is calling Trump’s bluff.