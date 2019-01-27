 

Jason Isbell With Chris Thile and Chris Eldridge: “White Man’s World”

With Chris Thile and Chris Eldridge

Website: jasonisbell.com

More from this week’s show: livefromhere.org

Lyrics

I’m a white man living in a white man’s world
Under our roof is a baby girl
I thought this world could be hers one day
But her mama knew better

I’m a white man living in a white man’s town
Want to take a shot of cocaine and burn it down
Mama wants to change that Nashville sound
But they’re never gonna let her

There’s no such thing as someone else’s war
Your creature comforts aren’t the only things worth fighting for
Still breathing, it’s not too late
We’re all carrying one big burden, sharing one fate

I’m a white man living on a white man’s street
I’ve got the bones of the red man under my feet
The highway runs through their burial grounds
Past the oceans of cotton

I’m a white man looking in a black man’s eyes
Wishing I’d never been one of the guys
Who pretended not to hear another white man’s joke
Oh, the times ain’t forgotten

There’s no such thing as someone else’s war
Your creature comforts aren’t the only things worth fighting for
You’re still breathing, it’s not too late
We’re all carrying one big burden, sharing one fate

I’m a white man living in a white man’s nation
I think the man upstairs must’a took a vacation
I still have faith, but I don’t know why
Maybe it’s the fire in our little girl’s eyes
Maybe it’s the fire in our little girl’s eyes

