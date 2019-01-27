Jason Isbell With Chris Thile and Chris Eldridge: “White Man’s World”

YouTube

With Chris Thile and Chris Eldridge

Website: jasonisbell.com

More from this week’s show: livefromhere.org

Lyrics

I’m a white man living in a white man’s world

Under our roof is a baby girl

I thought this world could be hers one day

But her mama knew better

I’m a white man living in a white man’s town

Want to take a shot of cocaine and burn it down

Mama wants to change that Nashville sound

But they’re never gonna let her

There’s no such thing as someone else’s war

Your creature comforts aren’t the only things worth fighting for

Still breathing, it’s not too late

We’re all carrying one big burden, sharing one fate

I’m a white man living on a white man’s street

I’ve got the bones of the red man under my feet

The highway runs through their burial grounds

Past the oceans of cotton

I’m a white man looking in a black man’s eyes

Wishing I’d never been one of the guys

Who pretended not to hear another white man’s joke

Oh, the times ain’t forgotten

There’s no such thing as someone else’s war

Your creature comforts aren’t the only things worth fighting for

You’re still breathing, it’s not too late

We’re all carrying one big burden, sharing one fate

I’m a white man living in a white man’s nation

I think the man upstairs must’a took a vacation

I still have faith, but I don’t know why

Maybe it’s the fire in our little girl’s eyes

Maybe it’s the fire in our little girl’s eyes