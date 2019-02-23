 

Pure Fun Saturday Jam: Shotgun | George Ezra | Pomplamoose Ft. Dodie

0
Music • Views: 124
0

YouTube

Save this song on Spotify: open.spotify.com
Become a patron of our music (to vote on the songs we cover and get merch and stuff like that): patreon.com

dodie:
Spotify: open.spotify.com
YouTube: youtube.com
Patreon: patreon.com

CREDITS

Lead Vocals: dodie & Nataly Dawn
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Brian Green
Bass: Nick Campbell
Drums: Ben Rose
Background Vocals (left): Loren Battley
Background Vocals (right): Sarah Dugas
Cello: Chrissy Johnson
Violin: Phil Glenn & Gabe Wheaton

Engineer: Chris Sorem
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Cinematography: Ricky Chavez
Editing: Dominic Mercurio

Recorded at Nest Recorders in Los Angeles.

