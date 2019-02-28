Abject Failure for Trump in Hanoi, but That Doesn’t Stop Him From Defending a Mass Murderer

Our so-called president’s big diplomatic showcase effort to legitimize North Korea collapsed like a house of cards last night, when Kim Jong Un decided he didn’t want to denuclearize but he did want Trump to lift all sanctions against his terrorized country.

Leading to some of the fastest aging tweets ever seen.

So funny to watch people who have failed for years, they got NOTHING, telling me how to negotiate with North Korea. But thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Great meeting and dinner with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam tonight. Looking forward to continuing our discussions tomorrow! #HanoiSummit pic.twitter.com/J3x6lUGzjS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019

Even for the worst president in history, Kim’s demand was apparently a bridge too far. But nobody could have seen this coming, right?

Oh wait. I meant everybody could have seen this coming.

But even though Li’l Kim burned him again, that didn’t stop Trump from coming to his defense in the Otto Warmbler case.

“I don’t believe he would have allowed that to happen,” Trump said. “It just wasn’t to his advantage to allow that to happen.” Trump said that he spoke to Kim about the death of Warmbier — whose family has called it a murder — and that Kim “feels badly about it.” He said the North Korea leader, who rules the country with an iron grip, knew about the case but learned about it only after the fact because, Trump suggested, “top leadership” might not have been involved. “He tells me he didn’t know about it, and I take him at his word,” Trump said.

Say what you want about Donald Trump, he sure does love him some dictators.

And now we have the cherry on top of this fail sundae…

A senior North Korean official contradicted Trump on Thursday, denying that his country had insisted on the removal of all sanctions in return for dismantling a key nuclear facility https://t.co/xq15yDh9R0 — POLITICO (@politico) February 28, 2019

It’s anybody’s guess who to believe here: the mass murdering despot or the president who’s told thousands of documented lies while in office.