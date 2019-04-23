The Bob Cesca Podcast: A Box of Eggs
Politics • Views: 16,789
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
A Box Of Eggs — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here today; More analysis of the Mueller Report; More evidence that Russia likely handed Donald Trump the election; The Facebook plot; Maryland, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin; The first article of impeachment; Democrats need to grow a backbone on impeachment; Rudy Giuliani is okay with taking stolen information from enemies during wartime; With music by Cloud Party and Sky Seeker; and much more.