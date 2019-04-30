The Bob Cesca Podcast: Don’t Do This
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Don’t Do This — NSFW; Kimberley Johnson from the Start Me Up podcast is filling in for Buzz Burbank today; The Equal Rights Amendment hearing in Congress today; Adam Schiff issues a criminal referral on Erik Prince; Jacob Wohl tried and failed to frame Pete Buttigieg; Larry King’s health scare; Bob’s prank call to Larry King at Duke Zeibert’s; Mueller isn’t Superman; Brad Parscale reveals where Russia might attack next; Marco Rubio confirms Russia infiltrated Florida; With music by Gabe Fleck and Jesse Terry; and much more.