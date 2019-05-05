 

Trump: Mueller Should Not Testify to Congress Because I’m Completely Innocent

147
Politics
2

Trump has been yelling “NO COLLUSION” over and over. He’s even using it as his greetings and goodbyes — instead of “Hello” he yells “NO COLLUSION” two or three times in a row.

So, since Robert Mueller’s report completely exonerated him (narrator: actually, the report said specifically he was not exonerated), and concluded there was “NO COLLUSION” (narrator: actually, the report came to no conclusion about this), why in the world would he be so vehemently opposed to having Mueller testify publicly about it?

You know how when you see someone loudly, repeatedly proclaiming their innocence and lying about things that are easily checked, you just sort of know that person is guilty as hell? Yeah, that.

