Trump: Mueller Should Not Testify to Congress Because I’m Completely Innocent

Trump has been yelling “NO COLLUSION” over and over. He’s even using it as his greetings and goodbyes — instead of “Hello” he yells “NO COLLUSION” two or three times in a row.

So, since Robert Mueller’s report completely exonerated him (narrator: actually, the report said specifically he was not exonerated), and concluded there was “NO COLLUSION” (narrator: actually, the report came to no conclusion about this), why in the world would he be so vehemently opposed to having Mueller testify publicly about it?

After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents - all culminating in a more than 400 page Report showing NO COLLUSION - why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

….to testify. Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

You know how when you see someone loudly, repeatedly proclaiming their innocence and lying about things that are easily checked, you just sort of know that person is guilty as hell? Yeah, that.