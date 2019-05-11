 

Saturday Chill Session: Laraaji - Tiny Desk Concert

Ambience
333
Music • Views: 3,034
0

YouTube

May 2, 2019 | Bob Boilen — Prepare to be calmed.

It begins with a small bell, a set of tiny wind chimes and a plucked, angelic zither sounding much like a harp. Laraaji and his musical partner Arji “OceAnanda” Cakouros came to NPR draped in loose-fitted, saffron-tinted clothes, with a table draped in a similar orange fabric — almost the tones of a setting sun with all the beauty that implies. As I watched, I could feel my breath letting go; my muscles were less tense. Then Laraaji began to laugh. I smiled. (His laugh is infectious). Then more of us in the office smiled as he brushed rhythms on his zither and processed the sounds to add delay and intensify the hypnotic pulse.

I first discovered the music of Laraaji almost 40 years ago when Brian Eno produced an ambient album of his music called Ambient 3: Day of Radiance as part of a series of ambient records from Eno that began with 1978’s Ambient 1: Music for Airports. Edward Larry Gordon, now known as Laraaji, was a comedian as well as a musician. I suppose that explains the laughter as part of his meditative and therapeutic music. Laraaji is now in his mid-70s, has released over 50 recordings as well as an abundance of sound-healing sessions. His concert in the NPR offices was proof of the atmospheric, altering power of the music he makes along with Arji. Maybe you’ll find yourself enjoying a musical sunset plopped down right in the middle of your day.

SET LIST
“12345678…”

MUSICIANS
Laraaji: electric autoharp/zither, vocals; Arji “OceAnanda” Cakouros: mbira, iPad synth, shakers, chimes

CREDITS
Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Beck Harlan; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Production Assistant: Adelaide Sandstrom; Photo: Amr Alfiky/NPR

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
peter yarrow wayfaring strangerPETER YARROW - WAYFARING STRANGER from THAT'S ENOUGH FOR ME
Thanos
11 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 110 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Wallflowers - One HeadlightMusic video by The Wallflowers performing One Headlight. (C) 2005 Interscope Records
Thanos
11 hours, 31 minutes ago
Views: 118 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Arp Frique - Brazilian Skies (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents Arp Frique performing Bill Summers' "Brazilian Skies" live at the Musée de la danse in Rennes, France, during Trans Musicales 2018. Recorded December 8, 2018. Audio Engineer: Matt OgazCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Jim ...
Thanos
11 hours, 38 minutes ago
Views: 105 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dope Lemon - Hey You To stream ‘Hey You’ or pre-order the forthcoming album ‘Smooth Big Cat’, click here – dopelemon.ffm.to Written, Directed, Shot and Edited by Stefan José @stefanjosedpProducer/First A.D - Coralie Tapper @coraliedawntapper1st A.C - Hamish Rutherford 2nd A.C - Shane Crosland ...
Thanos
11 hours, 48 minutes ago
Views: 106 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
America’s Health Care Costs Are Scaring Patients Away From the ER The article goes on to describe how the parents drove the kid to the emergency room and waited to see if she would get a seizure or just process the Dramamine without consequence. What a horrible choice to face. ...
Rightwingconspirator
16 hours, 47 minutes ago
Views: 103 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
To Stupid to Breathe Check out this liberal conspiracy theory and moron. The more that liberals project, the more we know that they are sick people. https://t.co/UFLLD1Oxms — Kurt St. Angelo (@saintangelo) May 8, 2019 LOL, of course.America's Republican Form of Government by ...
gocart mozart
3 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 203 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Refunds for 300 Million Phone Users Sought in Lawsuits Over Location-Data Sales The four major US wireless carriers are facing proposed class-action lawsuits accusing them of violating federal law by selling their customers' real-time location data to third parties. The complaints seeking class action status and financial damages were filed last ...
Thanos
3 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 349 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Steve Winwood and Eric Clapton - Dear Mr. Fantasy (HQ)(Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010)En Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010
Thanos
4 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 388 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Los Coast - ‘Monsters’ [Official Video]From the new album 'Samsara,' available June 14: geni.us Directed by Cartter Fontaine
Thanos
4 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 272 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Heat of the Summer (In the Open) Young the Giant's video for the song 'Heat Of The Summer' from the In The Open series. The original version of the song appears on Young the Giant's new album, Mirror Master - available now on Elektra Records. Download ...
Thanos
4 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 357 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0