 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Land War in Asia

109
Politics • Views: 4,691
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Land War In Asia — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment returns after a two week hiatus; Buzz’s handy guide for talking to Trump supporters; Everything that happened during Buzz’s absence; War with Iran; Barr and Trump are investigating the investigators; Lindsey Graham suggested that Don Junior ignore his subpoena; The mysterious counterintelligence investigation; With music by Young Gun Silver Fox and Bob Bradshaw; and more!

