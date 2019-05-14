The Bob Cesca Podcast: Land War in Asia
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Land War In Asia — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment returns after a two week hiatus; Buzz’s handy guide for talking to Trump supporters; Everything that happened during Buzz’s absence; War with Iran; Barr and Trump are investigating the investigators; Lindsey Graham suggested that Don Junior ignore his subpoena; The mysterious counterintelligence investigation; With music by Young Gun Silver Fox and Bob Bradshaw; and more!