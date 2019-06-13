The Bob Cesca Podcast: Burning Building of Words
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by David Benowitz:
Burning Building Of Words — NSFW! The Goth Ninjas are here; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; Don’t forget to vote for Stephanie Miller; Trump confesses on video that he’d accept help from a foreign government in the election; Trump’s probably already done it; The Democrats are still napping; What will the FBI do; Trump tweets about the Prince of Whales; Trump doesn’t know that Mark Warner and Adam Schiff are different guys; Kellyanne Conway told she needs to leave the White House; with music by The Scenic Route and John Flywheel; and more!