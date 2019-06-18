 

Inara George and Pomplamoose, Together at Last: “Outta My Head”

Come see Nataly preform with Inara at Largo on June 18: bit.ly

Save this song on Spotify: spoti.fi
Become a patron of our music (to vote on the songs we cover and get merch and stuff like that): patreon.com

A cover of Outta My Head by Pomplamoose.

CREDITS

Lead Vocals: Inara George & Nataly Dawn
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Brian Green
Bass: Nick Campbell
Drums: Ben Rose
Cello: Chrissy Johnson
Violin 1: Hector Gonzalez
Violin 2: Jackson Ronnow
Cello: Chrissy Johnson
Violin 1: Hector Gonzalez
Violin 2: Jackson Ronnow
Engineer: Tim Sonnefeld
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Cinematography: Ricky Chavez & Merlin Showalter
Editing: Dominic Mercurio
Producers: Ben Rose & Caleb Parker

Recorded at Band House Studios in Los Angeles.

