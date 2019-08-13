The Bob Cesca Podcast: Mushroom Cloud
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show powered by Hamilton Grant PC:
Mushroom Cloud — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Chris Cuomo freaked out when a troll called him Fredo; Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide; NYT columnist reveals powerful men in Epstein’s orbit; Shrieking heard in Epstein’s cell; The Bill Barr investigation will be a sham; Trump’s deflecting to the Clintons; Trump’s Ethnic Cleansing destroys the very thing that makes America great; Nuclear explosions in Russia; With music by Twisted Mojo and St. Marlboro; and more!