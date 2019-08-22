The Bob Cesca Podcast: Heat Seeking Missile
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Kogan and DiSalvo, P.A.:
Heat Seeking Missile — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Mike Pompeo is a heat-seeking missile for Trump’s ass”; Drunken Larry Kudlow on Fox News; The fundamentals of the economy are strong; Where have we heard this before; White House plans payroll tax cut; Blaming the Democrats and the news media; Here come Trump’s excuses for contesting the 2020 election if he loses; Voter fraud doesn’t exist; Pompeo says ISIS has strengthened since Trump became president; Scarmucci thinks Trump will drop out; With music by Paul Melancon and Young Gun Silver Fox; and more!