The Racism Connection: Trump Once Suggested Trading Puerto Rico for Greenland

President Racist Grandpa once infamously mused aloud about how much better America would be if we had fewer immigrants from “shithole countries” full of brown people, and more from countries like Norway where the blood and soil are pure and snowy white. (Or so he thinks.)

And if you were wondering how his deranged idea to buy Greenland (a country that isn’t for sale, and a fantasy that he’s now provoked an international incident over) ties in to his virulent racism, now we learn that he’s been privately “joking” about trading Puerto Rico for Greenland.

While President Trump seemed to pull his interest in purchasing Greenland out of thin air this week, he’s actually been privately talking about buying the semi-autonomous Danish region for more than a year, according to the New York Times. In fact, last year the President even joked about trading Puerto Rico — the U.S. territory he’s treated with contempt ever since it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria — for Greenland, according to a former administration official who spoke to the Times.

Please note: Trump never “jokes” in a normal human sense.