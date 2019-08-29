The Bob Cesca Podcast: Flaming Bedbugs
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Gaiennie Law Office:
Flaming Bedbugs — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Bob’s silly 2020 slogan stolen; Have we nuked any hurricanes yet; Emmanuel Macron totally crushed Trump’s hand; The tic-toc of Trump’s G7 escapades; Trump Doral has a bedbug and emoluments problem; Joe Walsh’s primary challenge of Trump is good news; Trump has an enemies list; With music by Jam ‘N’ Slate and Mono; and more!