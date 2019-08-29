Beth Hart on Fire: “Bad Woman Blues”
Official music video for Bad Woman Blues from the new album ‘War In My Mind’, out Sept 27.
War In My Mind will be available as ltd. edition CD Box Set, Colored 2LP (Blue Marble or Light Blue) & Digital.
This is Beth at the peak of her creative powers.
“More than any record I’ve ever made, I’m more open to being myself on these songs,” Beth explains. “I’ve come a long way with healing, and I’m comfortable with my darknesses, weirdnesses and things that I’m ashamed of – as well as all the things that make me feel good.”
BAD WOMAN BLUES
Got the lips
Got the legs
I was born to drive a man insane
I don’t worry and
I don’t shame
Put it on me, I’m the queen of pain
I been bad
I been cruel
I’m not sorry baby, sorry for you
It’s my party and I don’t dance
Just want your liquor and your cheap romance
I’m not your mama I’m not your wife
I’m not the one who’ll make it right
Them good girls always lose
I got the bad woman blues
I got the bad woman
Bad woman bad bad bad woman blues
Got hips
Got the shake
I put the cherry on your chocolate cake
Don’t need roses or your pink champagne
I be the sugar rush in your veins
(Chorus…)
Sad as I am… it feels so good to be bad
There ain’t no love
If there ain’t no crime
That’s a rap
That’s a rhyme
I’m not your mama I’m not your wife
I’m not the one who’ll make it right
Them good girls always lose
I don’t pray to angels dressed in white
I’m not the one who’ll save your life
Them good girls always lose
I got the bad woman blues
I got the bad woman bad woman bad bad bad woman blues
Sad as I am…. it feels so good to be bad
Bad Woman Blues is the opening track of Beth’s new album “War In My Mind”, produced by multiple Grammy winning producer Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Phil Collins, Paramore, Kid Rock