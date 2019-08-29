 

Beth Hart on Fire: “Bad Woman Blues”

8
Music • Views: 137
0

YouTube

Official music video for Bad Woman Blues from the new album ‘War In My Mind’, out Sept 27.
Pre-order your copy here: smarturl.it

War In My Mind will be available as ltd. edition CD Box Set, Colored 2LP (Blue Marble or Light Blue) & Digital.

This is Beth at the peak of her creative powers.

“More than any record I’ve ever made, I’m more open to being myself on these songs,” Beth explains. “I’ve come a long way with healing, and I’m comfortable with my darknesses, weirdnesses and things that I’m ashamed of – as well as all the things that make me feel good.”

BAD WOMAN BLUES

Got the lips
Got the legs
I was born to drive a man insane
I don’t worry and
I don’t shame
Put it on me, I’m the queen of pain
I been bad
I been cruel
I’m not sorry baby, sorry for you
It’s my party and I don’t dance
Just want your liquor and your cheap romance

I’m not your mama I’m not your wife
I’m not the one who’ll make it right
Them good girls always lose
I got the bad woman blues
I got the bad woman
Bad woman bad bad bad woman blues

Got hips
Got the shake
I put the cherry on your chocolate cake

Don’t need roses or your pink champagne
I be the sugar rush in your veins

(Chorus…)

Sad as I am… it feels so good to be bad
There ain’t no love
If there ain’t no crime
That’s a rap
That’s a rhyme

I’m not your mama I’m not your wife
I’m not the one who’ll make it right
Them good girls always lose
I don’t pray to angels dressed in white
I’m not the one who’ll save your life
Them good girls always lose
I got the bad woman blues
I got the bad woman bad woman bad bad bad woman blues

Sad as I am…. it feels so good to be bad

#BadWomanBlues
#BethHart

Bad Woman Blues is the opening track of Beth’s new album “War In My Mind”, produced by multiple Grammy winning producer Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Phil Collins, Paramore, Kid Rock

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Democrats Adopt Resolution Embracing Religiously-Unaffiliated Several of the candidates in the Democratic Primary have "faith outreach directors" to approach religious people (particularly Christians) about matters of faith and how they intersect with politics. It's good to see that the Democratic Party has become the ...
Anymouse 🌹🎃
18 hours, 9 minutes ago
Views: 169 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
The Wild Reeds - Lose My Mind (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents The Wild Reeds performing "Lose My Mind" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 14, 2019. Host: John RichardsAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Alaia D'Alessandro kexp.orgthewildreedsmusic.com
Thanos
1 day, 16 hours ago
Views: 179 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
American Horror Story: 1984 You're all gonna die. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #AHS1984. Premieres 9/18 on FX. Subscribe now for more American Horror Story clips: bit.ly American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and ...
Thanos
2 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 207 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Telekinesis - a Place in the Sun (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Telekinesis performing "A Place In The Sun" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 3, 2019. Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgtelekinesismusic.com
Thanos
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 214 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Live in Studio - Human Convention - the Reign of Kindo Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Happy However After' Available for purchase and streaming everywhere. 2 x 180g Vinyl Available: candyrat.com Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Human Convention' Written & Performed by The Reign Of Kindo: Performed Live ...
Thanos
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 231 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Joywave - Obsession Download/stream "Obsession" here: smarturl.it Credits:Produced & Directed by: Laura Gorun, Cooper Roussel and Dimitri BasilLine Producer: Nina Jordan & Jasmine RitzArt Director/Wardrobe: Dominique Bassil & Clara Moutone Cinematographer: Marz Miller1st Ac: Bobby Pavlovsky2nd Ac: Sergey LobanovGrip: Danny Roy Video ...
Thanos
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 315 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 19082597 degrees and no real sun is still quite hot. There was rain on the minutecast and we were going to be moving around a lot down in the hole, so no gazebo this week. and we didnt have to ...
DangerMan
3 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 220 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Trump Closing Ethanol Plants “If people connected to agriculture decide to vote for the president, they're just voting to cut off their own economic prosperity," said Nick Bowdish, CEO of Elite Ethanol in Atlantic. Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency let ...
Thanos
3 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 269 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
GINO VANELLI BROTHER to BROTHERRemember complex musical compositions? GINO VANELLI BROTHER TO BROTHER DARYL STUERMER MARK CRANEY Buy songs at ITUNES: music.apple.com
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 433 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190818a lot of work was done. it may not look like muchsince it was 'only' 95 degrees, we managed two solid hours today. first we built a short ramp so we could back up onto the deck. That cart full ...
DangerMan
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 445 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook