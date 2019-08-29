Beth Hart on Fire: “Bad Woman Blues”

YouTube

Official music video for Bad Woman Blues from the new album ‘War In My Mind’, out Sept 27.

This is Beth at the peak of her creative powers.

“More than any record I’ve ever made, I’m more open to being myself on these songs,” Beth explains. “I’ve come a long way with healing, and I’m comfortable with my darknesses, weirdnesses and things that I’m ashamed of – as well as all the things that make me feel good.”

BAD WOMAN BLUES

Got the lips

Got the legs

I was born to drive a man insane

I don’t worry and

I don’t shame

Put it on me, I’m the queen of pain

I been bad

I been cruel

I’m not sorry baby, sorry for you

It’s my party and I don’t dance

Just want your liquor and your cheap romance

I’m not your mama I’m not your wife

I’m not the one who’ll make it right

Them good girls always lose

I got the bad woman blues

I got the bad woman

Bad woman bad bad bad woman blues

Got hips

Got the shake

I put the cherry on your chocolate cake

Don’t need roses or your pink champagne

I be the sugar rush in your veins

(Chorus…)

Sad as I am… it feels so good to be bad

There ain’t no love

If there ain’t no crime

That’s a rap

That’s a rhyme

I’m not your mama I’m not your wife

I’m not the one who’ll make it right

Them good girls always lose

I don’t pray to angels dressed in white

I’m not the one who’ll save your life

Them good girls always lose

I got the bad woman blues

I got the bad woman bad woman bad bad bad woman blues

Sad as I am…. it feels so good to be bad

Bad Woman Blues is the opening track of Beth’s new album “War In My Mind”, produced by multiple Grammy winning producer Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Phil Collins, Paramore, Kid Rock