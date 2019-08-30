The Bob Cesca Podcast: Who Put the Doy in Deutsche Bank?
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Kush Arora Attorney at Law:
The Doy In Deutsche Bank — NSFW! The Goth Ninjas Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Lawrence O’Donnell fumbled the Deutsche Bank story, but it still rings true; Deutsche has the documents; Trump’s inescapable NDAs; Andrew Gillum’s remarks about Trump manipulating the stock market; Trump aides tell CNN Trump lied about China to manipulate the markets; Deploy the nukes as Dorian heads toward Mar-a-lago; Miller and Trump ramp up the cruel whimsy; Trump to deport kids with cancer; Starve the beast is back; With music by Battle Tapes and Cloud Party; and more!