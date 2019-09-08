Stand Back, Funk Approaching: Mark Lettieri, “Naptime (Things of That Nature)”

YouTube

Oh man. This groove is absolutely ferocious.

Pre-order the album here: orcd.co

First single from the album, “Things of That Nature,” releasing worldwide on Oct. 18, 2019 from GroundUP Music.

“Naptime” written and produced by Mark Lettieri

Personnel:

Mark Lettieri: guitars

Jason “JT” Thomas: drums

Wes Stephenson: bass

Shaun Martin: keyboards

Recorded and mixed by Joey Lomas at January Sound Studios

Mastered by Dave McNair

Filmed and edited by Andy Laviolette

© 2019 Markus Justinius Music (SESAC)

© 2019 GroundUP Music