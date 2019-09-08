Stand Back, Funk Approaching: Mark Lettieri, “Naptime (Things of That Nature)”
Oh man. This groove is absolutely ferocious.
Pre-order the album here: orcd.co
First single from the album, “Things of That Nature,” releasing worldwide on Oct. 18, 2019 from GroundUP Music.
“Naptime” written and produced by Mark Lettieri
Personnel:
Mark Lettieri: guitars
Jason “JT” Thomas: drums
Wes Stephenson: bass
Shaun Martin: keyboards
Recorded and mixed by Joey Lomas at January Sound Studios
Mastered by Dave McNair
Filmed and edited by Andy Laviolette
© 2019 Markus Justinius Music (SESAC)
© 2019 GroundUP Music