The Bob Cesca Podcast: Do Us a Favor Though
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Scott A. Pryor, Attorney at Law, LLC:
Do Us A Favor Though — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; All the latest updates on the Trump-Ukraine crimes and coverup; Joseph Maguire’s testimony; The whistleblower complaint; The non-transcript of the Zelensky call; Trump’s attempts to cover his tracks; Trump threatens to execute witnesses; The impeachment process and the Senate trial; Barr and Rudy are screwed; With music by Brian Lisik and the Unfortunates and Kaz; and more!