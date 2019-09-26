 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Do Us a Favor Though

174
Politics • Views: 1,354
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Scott A. Pryor, Attorney at Law, LLC:

Do Us A Favor Though — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; All the latest updates on the Trump-Ukraine crimes and coverup; Joseph Maguire’s testimony; The whistleblower complaint; The non-transcript of the Zelensky call; Trump’s attempts to cover his tracks; Trump threatens to execute witnesses; The impeachment process and the Senate trial; Barr and Rudy are screwed; With music by Brian Lisik and the Unfortunates and Kaz; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Raconteurs - “Now That You’re Gone” & “I’m Your Puppet” FAME Studios Session (Amazon Original) S The Raconteurs perform “Now That You’re Gone” from their latest album HELP US STRANGER and a cover of “I’m Your Puppet” at the historic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. Listen to the two Amazon Originals now exclusively ...
Thanos
5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Views: 102 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
In Kansas City, Kansas, Biden Courts UAW Vote as GM Strike Enters Second Week At a stop in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden stood on the bed of a black Chevy Z71 pickup and told several hundred striking United Auto Workers he was one of them. “I’m Joe ...
Thanos
1 day, 9 hours ago
Views: 163 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The SOUL REBELS - Real Life (Feat. Passport P, Julian Gosin & Sean Carey) Official Video for "Real Life (Feat. Passport P, Julian Gosin & Sean Carey)" The second single off The Soul Rebels' upcoming album POETRY IN MOTION, out October 25.orcd.co Directed by: Leff / Vincent Lou Films Stay updated with upcoming ...
Thanos
3 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 154 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The SOUL REBELS - Good Time (Feat. Big Freedia, Denisia & Passport P) Official Video for "Good Time." The first single off The Soul Rebels' upcoming album POETRY IN MOTION, out October 25. orcd.co Stay updated with upcoming events : thesoulrebels.com Follow The Soul Rebels on social media:Website: thesoulrebels.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @soulrebelsInstagram: instagram.com ...
Thanos
3 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 158 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190922 The tarp is only to keep the rain out. The rafters are to ensure the water drains off the tarp. If it all got really soaked, we'd have some major headaches. Last Wednesday brought some strong winds that lasted ...
DangerMan
3 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 190 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Sweet Dreams + White Stripes Mashup Live shows in LA, SF, BOSTON, NY, & DC! Tickets: pomplamoose.com Save this song on Spotify: spoti.fiFollow us on instagram: instagram.comBecome a patron of our music (to vote on the songs we cover and get merch and stuff like ...
Thanos
4 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 307 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Marine Heat Wave Dubbed ‘Blob’ Resurges in Pacific; Mass Deaths of Sea Life FearedAndrew Freedman, Lauren Tierney, The Washington Post Across vast stretches of the Pacific Ocean extending from Hawaii north to the shores of Alaska, and southeast to near California, a new marine heat wave is underway. This event is widely referred ...
Cheechako
4 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 2,281 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Hold Steady - ‘You Did Good Kid’ (Live at WFUV) wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly The Hold Steady performs "You Did Good Kid" live in Studio A. Recorded 9/9/19. Host: Eric HollandAudio: Jim O'HaraCameras: Nora Doyle, Jeffrey Pelayo, Thomas Koenig and Steven RuggieroEditor: Steven Ruggiero and Thomas Koenig ...
Thanos
5 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 358 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Green Day - Father of All… (Official Music Video) Dear friends and fuckers. Here’s our new hot dog video we made for father of all.....? Motherfuckers That’s right! A new vid for the kid. ➡️ greenday.link We wanted to make something about dancing. Anxiety. Tribalism. Joy.. and straight ...
Thanos
5 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 363 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
The Highwomen Cover “The Chain” in Howard Stern’s Studio Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby perform their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s hit song in the Stern Show studio. Download the SiriusXM app for more exclusive music performances! SUBSCRIBE for more videos: bit.ly Want to know ...
Thanos
6 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 415 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook