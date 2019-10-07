In Which Donald Trump’s Bad Craziness Goes to Another Level

I started this post trying to think of something snarky to write, but I can’t even. I just keep reading the latest tweets from the horrible creature in the Oval Office, trying to convince my brain this is real.

Trump announced last night that he’s abandoning and betraying the Kurds and giving Turkey a green light to invade Syria. And now his narcissism is raging out of control.

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

….the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Even the wholly-owned Republican Party is now starting to balk at Trump’s madness.

.@LindseyGrahamSC today: “This impulsive decision by the president has undone all the gains we’ve made, thrown the region into further chaos. Iran is licking their chops. And if I’m an ISIS fighter, I’ve got a second lease on life.” https://t.co/DhZNXplfAl pic.twitter.com/b0EpO0DapI — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) October 7, 2019

And just to underline how dangerous it is to have a man this unhinged in the White House…