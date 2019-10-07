 

In Which Donald Trump’s Bad Craziness Goes to Another Level

I started this post trying to think of something snarky to write, but I can’t even. I just keep reading the latest tweets from the horrible creature in the Oval Office, trying to convince my brain this is real.

Trump announced last night that he’s abandoning and betraying the Kurds and giving Turkey a green light to invade Syria. And now his narcissism is raging out of control.

Even the wholly-owned Republican Party is now starting to balk at Trump’s madness.

And just to underline how dangerous it is to have a man this unhinged in the White House…

