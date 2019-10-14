“Name That Scandal” Open Thread

There’s been some speculation that in order to really go viral, the impeachment process needs to have a catchy nickname, like, dare I say it, Watergate.

But man, the -gate thing is so tired it wrapped around, got cool, and then got tired again. So if we’re going to need a hook for the Trump Horror to cut through the noise, I recalled that one of the most notorious political scandals in US history before Nixon was the Teapot Dome bribery scandal in the Warren G. Harding administration. (But unlike the present mess, Harding was never implicated.)

So in somewhat the same spirit, to kick off an open thread for the LGF community to come up with a viral, catchy name that will put this impeachment over the top, I’d like to propose… “Red Hat.”

“Red Cap” would also work if you’re a Linux disciple. (Programmer joke.)