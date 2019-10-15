Melanie’s “Brand New Key” Like You’ve Never Heard It Before: Scary Pockets Funk Cover Ft. Therese Curatolo
LIVE SHOW TICKETS
Seattle 11/12: eventbrite.com
Portland 11/13: ticketweb.com
San Francisco 11/15: ticketmaster.com
Los Angeles 11/16: axs.com
New posters and t-shirts: scarypocketsfunk.com
Help us make more music by signing up on Patreon! Ask us questions, vote on what songs we do, and download stems and karaoke versions of our songs!
patreon.com
Musicians
Lead vocal: Therese Curatolo
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Guitar: Josh Smith
Drums: Rob Humphreys
Bass: Joe Ayoub
Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Video Production: Ricky Chavez / Alejandro Echevarria
Camera Operation: Alejandro Echevarria
1st AC: Brian Austin
Gaffer: Allen Chodakowski
Recorded Live in Los Angeles, CA.