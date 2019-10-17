A Highly Sarcastic Yet Educational “Some More News” Episode on “Climate Refugees” [VIDEO]
In today’s episode, we discuss an oft-ignored effect of climate change: already vulnerable people not having food, water, and homes.
Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by Will Gordh (@will_gordh).
