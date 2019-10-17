A Highly Sarcastic Yet Educational “Some More News” Episode on “Climate Refugees” [VIDEO]

YouTube

In today’s episode, we discuss an oft-ignored effect of climate change: already vulnerable people not having food, water, and homes.

Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by Will Gordh (@will_gordh).

Hey! We have a new MERCH STORE. Check it out: teepublic.com

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:

iTunes: goo.gl

Google Play: goo.gl

Soundcloud: goo.gl

Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social Media!

Twitter: @SomeMoreNews

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Source List - tinyurl.com