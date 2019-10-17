Moonchild Shows Us What the Aliens Do When We’re Not Home: “What You’re Doing”
Credits:
Moonchild is Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, & Max Bryk
A Spruce Tone Films Production
sprucetonefilms.com
Directed by Shawheen Keyani
Executive Producer - Palmer Morse
Co-Produced by Linda Capri and Kevin Hall
Director of Photography - Manuel Branaa
1st AC - Kevin Ulibarri
Gaffer - Jake Mitchell
Editor - Palmer Morse
Animation & VFX - Phil Beaudreau
Make Up Artist - Aleyah Hartzell
Production Design - Kevin Hall
Art Direction - Golzar Arvin
Cast
Brandon Tate as Husband
Golzar Arvin as Wife
Linda Capri & Ruby Aileen as Spacelings
Bill Keyani as Mike the Pizza Guy