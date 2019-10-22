As State Dept. Investigation Clears Hillary Clinton of Wrongdoing, Rachel Maddow Blasts Media for Their Obsession With the Bogus Email Controversy [VIDEO]

Iframe

This week the State Department released the results of their years-long investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of her email, and exonerated her of any deliberate wrongdoing.

To many of us, it was incredibly obvious that this story was being blown way out of proportion, but the media — especially the New York Times — engaged in a grotesque feeding frenzy, publishing hundreds of articles insinuating there was something horribly wrong, and playing right into the hands of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

It was a monumental smear campaign, and instead of exposing it, most of the US media just jumped onboard and helped it spread. And there’s every indication that they’ve learned nothing from this debacle, and will eagerly do the same thing again.

As Maddow says in this clip, “Where do we go to get the last four and a half years back?”