The Bob Cesca Podcast: Tiny Trump Gets Tinier
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Tiny Trump Gets Tinier — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Election Day; Chaos in the Roger Stone trial today; Trump formally withdraws from the Paris Climate Accords; Mick Mulvaney asked to testify in the impeachment investigation; Senate preparing for the trial of Donald Trump; Trump warns Red Hats about the government takeover of Medicare; Trump also says Virginia’s governor executed a baby; The next government shutdown; Sondland confirms the extortion of Ukraine; Lev Parnas is cooperating thanks to Trump; Trump always makes things worse for Trump; The scary NYT battleground poll; With music by Christian Nesmith and Cloud Party; and more!