Seth Meyers: Billionaires Are Freaking Out About Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders [VIDEO]

Seth takes a closer look at billionaire Mike Bloomberg reportedly being on the brink of joining the Democratic primary as Wall Street panics about the current crop of candidates.

Billionaires Freak Out About Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders: A Closer Look- Late Night with Seth Meyers

