Video Emerges of Trump Being Rushed to the Hospital

MP4 Video

You may have heard that the president* made an unscheduled visit to the hospital yesterday; he then told the press it was a routine visit to “start” his annual physical exam. But if we know one thing about Trump and his cronies it’s that they constantly lie about everything, and Trump’s health is one of those things.

So now a short video clip has emerged showing Trump and White House physician Sean Conley leaving the White House for the hospital in what looks like a rush, and it doesn’t appear to be a routine event. It looks more like, “Get him to the hospital immediately.”

We get a brief glimpse of some sort of yellow object that Trump is either carrying or has attached to his jacket, which may be a clipboard or memo pad.

This doesn’t actually prove anything, of course. But it’s not a conspiracy theory to suspect Trump would try to conceal it if he had a serious health issue. Developing…