Too Much Fun: Jacob Collier, “Alone With You” (Feat. Daniel Caesar) [VIDEO]
The first single from Djesse Vol. 3, featuring the true legend that is Daniel Caesar.
Video directed & edited by Jacob Collier.
Disclaimer: Jacob does not play the trumpet.
All trumpet & flugelhorn on this song were recorded by the mellifluous James Copus.
All other instruments: Jacob Collier.
Listen! Stream! Buy! ➡ jacobcollier.lnk.to
Djesse Vol. 2 ➡ jacobcollier.lnk.to
Djesse Vol. 1 ➡ jacobcollier.lnk.to
Come to a show! jacobcollier.com
jacobcollier.com
facebook.com
instagram.com
twitter.com
danielcaesar.com
facebook.com
instagram.com
@DanielCaesar
© Hajanga Records