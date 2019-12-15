Sunday Night Jazz: Wolfgang Muthspiel Quintet, “Where the River Goes” [VIDEO]

YouTube

Wolfgang Muthspiel

Where The River Goes

Wolfgang Muthspiel: guitar

Ambrose Akinmusire: trumpet

Brad Mehldau: piano

Larry Gren-adier: double bass

Eric Harland: drums

Where The River Goes carries the story forward from Wolfgang Muthspiel’s highly-acclaimed Ris-ing Grace recording of 2016, reuniting the Austrian guitarist with Brad Mehldau, Ambrose Akinmusire and Larry Grenadier, heavy talents all, and bringing in the great Eric Harland on drums. Much more than an “all-star” gathering, the group plays as an ensemble with its own distinct identi-ty, evident both in the interpretation of Muthspiel’s pieces and in the collective playing. The album, recorded at Studios La Buissonne in February 2018, and produced by Manfred Eicher, features six compositions by Wolfgang Muthspiel and one by Brad Mehldau, plus group improvisation. It is is-sued in both CD and vinyl formats. Wolfgang Muthspiel plays music from Where The River Goes on tour this autumn with concerts at major venues in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and Es-tonia.

ECM 2610

Video by Laura Pleifer

