It Begins: The Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump [LIVE VIDEO]
We should note that every Republican Senator who takes the oath swearing to be “impartial” will be lying, and will immediately violate that oath.
Unless something very unusual happens, and I’m not holding my breath for that.
At 12 p.m. Eastern, the House impeachment managers will walk across the Capitol to the Senate side for the exhibition of the articles. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff will then read the two articles of impeachment against Trump on the Senate floor. Later, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who will preside over the trial, will swear in the senators as jurors. The trial will likely start next week.
On Jan. 15, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signed the articles at a ceremony in the Capitol, hours after she named a team of managers led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) YouTube
At the center of the Democrats’ case is that Trump sought to withhold military assistance and an Oval Office meeting until Ukraine announced investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and his son. Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st
