Watch Live: Trump’s Impeachment Trial
A second thread, as Adam Schiff takes the stand and points out again that everything Trump’s lawyers just said was either 1) an outright lie, or 2) a distortion of reality.
We’ve now gotten a glimpse of the Trump team’s strategy. They’re not making legal arguments, they’re parroting Trump’s lies and evasions. It’s Trump by proxy. A performance for an audience of one.
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump continues on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Senators will consider the rules for the trial and other legislative work is possible. cs.pn