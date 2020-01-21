The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Trial of Donald John Trump
Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here
The Trial Of Donald John Trump — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The impeachment trial of Donald Trump is underway; The military cosplay convention in Virginia; A Very Stable Genius; Trump didn’t know what happened at Pearl Harbor; Trump lobbied Abe to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize; Trump wanted to repeal the anti-bribery law; A long term and immediate danger; Flooding the zone with sh*t; Steve Bannon weaponizing the firehose of news; Putin’s expanding his power; With music by The Scenic Route and Dave Molter; and more!