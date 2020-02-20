The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Full Babadook
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Van Cleave Law:
The Full Babadook — NSFW! TRex David Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here today; The Nevada Democratic debate; Warren’s big night; Bloomberg’s implosion; The Office Space Printer; Bernie’s medical records, and reforming the presidency; Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months; The inevitable Trump pardon; Trump is the judge and jury for all of his fanboys now; Trump tried to sell a pardon to Julian Assange; Rohrabacher confesses; The demystification of the presidency; With music by Well-Known Strangers, and Alex Wong and Jesse Terry; and more!