Stephen Colbert’s Hometown Hospitality With Senator Elizabeth Warren [VIDEO]
This may be the best video I’ve ever seen featuring a presidential candidate. I voted for Elizabeth Warren in the California primary, and this just makes feel even better about it. I want this woman in the White House, please.
Stephen Colbert travels to his home state of South Carolina ahead of that state’s Democratic primary to dig into some meaty campaign issues with presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Special thanks to our friends at HUSK Restaurant in Charleston for the warm hospitality. Next time you’re in town look them up at huskrestaurant.com. #Colbert #Election2020 #ElizabethWarren