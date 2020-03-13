The Bob Cesca Podcast: Partisan Pandemic
Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Partisan Pandemic — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Sarah Palin on TV again is the End Times; Trump’s horrifying Oval Office address; Trump’s sniffing and gasping; Trump has two open mic moments; The stock markets continue to crash and burn; Alex Jones arrested for DWI; Alex Jones says he has a cure for coronavirus; Good news about dogs and the pandemic; Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive; Coronavirus and elections; With music by Matt Jaffe and ALEX & Megan McDuffee; and more!