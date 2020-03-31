Seth Meyers From Home: Trump Brags About His Ratings During Coronavirus Pandemic [VIDEO]
You know, I’m starting to prefer these late night comedians without an audience. I don’t really need to hear other people laughing to tell whether something’s funny or not.
Seth takes a closer look at the president bragging about his TV ratings during the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting states were lying about how many ventilators they need and blaming health care workers for the lack of protective masks.