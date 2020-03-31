And Now, Ze Frank’s True Facts About the Wacky Giraffe [VIDEO]

YouTube

More info on Wildlife ACT: givengain.com

My patreon: patreon.com

camel = giraffe (oops)

CREDITS:

wildlifeact.com

facebook.com

instagram.com

twitter.com

David Flores captured the pump action of the giraffe drinking:

YouTube

Dr. William Perez shared the figure from his research paper on the structure of the giraffe mouth.

I thank Magda Ehlers and all of the other people that make their videos freely available to use on Pexels and other sites.