And Now, Ze Frank’s True Facts About the Wacky Giraffe [VIDEO]
Humor • Views: 1,980
More info on Wildlife ACT: givengain.com
My patreon: patreon.com
camel = giraffe (oops)
CREDITS:
wildlifeact.com
facebook.com
instagram.com
twitter.com
David Flores captured the pump action of the giraffe drinking:
YouTube
Dr. William Perez shared the figure from his research paper on the structure of the giraffe mouth.
I thank Magda Ehlers and all of the other people that make their videos freely available to use on Pexels and other sites.