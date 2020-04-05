The Bob Cesca Podcast: Find the Popes in the Pizza
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Find The Popes In The Pizza — Explicit content! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Everyone loves foul-mouthed Jody; Georgia governor is criminally slow on the uptake; Viral Trumpism; Nancy Pelosi to form a select committee to oversee the federal coronavirus response; Pence, COBRA and Medicaid; Casey Kasem and Father Guido Sarducci; Trump has blood on his hands; Trump’s MBS tweet; Feds say the stabbing of an Asian family is a hate crime; Stimulus payments won’t arrive for a while; Secret Service orders more golf carts for Trump; Trump states are getting all the gear they need; Bob is nose-blind; With music by Seth Adam and Price Fails; and more!