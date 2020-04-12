 

An Awesome Video by Chris Thile and Band: “Ohm”

13
Music • Views: 305
0

YouTube

I don’t think I’ve heard Chris and his band do something quite like this before. It seems like a straight-ahead melody, but it begins to get weird very subtly — at first. Great performances by all, but especially Trevor Lawrence Jr. and Brett Williams.

Subscribe to the Live from Here channel and click the bell for notifications: bit.ly

A look behind the scenes from Chris Thile and a few of our band members (Chris Eldridge, Jeremy Kittel, Trevor Lawrence Jr., and Brett Williams) as they recorded Yo La Tengo’s “Ohm” at home for our April 11, 2020 #livefromhome broadcast.

The full band: Chris Thile (mandolin and vocals), Madison Cunningham (vocals), Mike Elizondo (bass), Chris Eldridge (guitar), Jeremy Kittel (violin), Trevor Lawrence Jr. (drums), Brett Williams (keys)

Buy tickets to Live from Here shows: livefromhere.org
Listen to full episodes of Live from Here: livefromhere.org
Support Live from Here: support.mpr.org

Follow Live from Here on Facebook: facebook.com
Follow Live from Here on Twitter: twitter.com
Follow Live from Here on Instagram: instagram.com
Subscribe to the Live from Here newsletter: livefromhere.org

Live From Here with Chris Thile is the modern variety show, broadcast on public radio stations across the country. Each week, you’ll hear the best in music, comedy, theatre and more. With a world-class house band and fantastic special guests — from longtime favorites to exciting new voices — it’s something you just have to see for yourself!

#LivefromHere #ChrisThile #YoLaTengo

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Corona Virus Dreams - It’s Not Just YouThe blog I Dream of Covid is a surrealist collection of dreams submitted by readers around the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that, apparently, has had far-reaching effects into our collective subconscious. One San Francisco resident dreamed ...
Thanos
9 hours, 35 minutes ago
Views: 134 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
DIRE Behaviour by the US Putative PresidentI probably disagree with Vice President Mike Pence on most national domestic policy issues. That doesn't matter any longer. It is time to swear in Vice President Pence as President of the United States of America. The ineptness ,inhumanity, and ...
Möbiustripped
19 hours, 19 minutes ago
Views: 187 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Strokes - Eternal Summer (Audio) The Strokes ‘The New Abnormal’ Available Now: smarturl.it Click to listen to The Strokes on Spotify: smarturl.it More from The StrokesBad Decsions: smarturl.itAt The Door: smarturl.it Last Nite: YouTube Reptilia: YouTubeYou Only Live Once: YouTubeSomeday: YouTube Follow The StrokesWebsite: ...
Thanos
2 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 352 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Andrew Bird - Capital Crimes Listen to Capital Crimes: found.ee Directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin “I wrote “Capital Crimes” more than a year ago about capital punishment. For a while they were giving IQ tests to death row inmates. If you scored below 70 ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 386 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Hayley Williams - My Friend [Official Lyric Video] My Friend by Hayley Williams Download/stream "My Friend": hayleywilliams.lnk.to Petals For Armor I OUT NOW! Stream/Download: hayleywilliams.lnk.to Pre-order Petals For Armor out May 8th: hayleywilliams.lnk.to Written by Hayley Williams and Joey HowardProduced by Taylor York Additional Production by Joey ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 381 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Twenty One Pilots - Level of Concern (Official Video) twenty one pilots - Level of Concern (Official Video)official video for "Level of Concern" - available now on Fueled By Ramen. top.lnk.to Exclusive Crew Nation hoodie available now - smarturl.itA portion of proceeds from this song + the TØP ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 420 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Four Cornered Room — War Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Four Cornered Room · War The Very Best Of War ℗ 2003 Far Out Productions, Inc Released on: 2003-01-01 Studio Personnel, Engineer: Chris HustonProducer: Jerry GoldsteinComposer Lyricist: Papa Dee AllenComposer Lyricist: Charles ...
Thanos
4 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 627 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
GoGo Penguin - Kora (Live) "Kora" from the album “GoGo Penguin” (out on June 5th 2020)Preorder / Presave the album : gogopenguin.lnk.to Follow GoGo Penguin:Facebook : facebook.comTwitter : @GoGo_Penguin/Instagram : instagram.comYoutube : youtube.comOfficial Website : gogopenguin.co.uk Credits:Composed by GoGo Penguin (Chris Illingworth, Nick Blacka, ...
Thanos
4 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 598 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
GoGo Penguin - Atomised “Atomised” from the album “GoGo Penguin” (out on May 1st 2020)Preorder / Presave the album : gogopenguin.lnk.to Facebook : facebook.comTwitter : @GoGo_Penguin/Instagram : instagram.comYoutube : youtube.comOfficial Website : gogopenguin.co.uk Composed by GoGo Penguin (Chris Illingworth, Nick Blacka, Rob Turner) ...
Thanos
4 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 622 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
A Little Soon to Say — Jackson BrowneProvided to YouTube by Inside Recordings A Little Soon To Say · Jackson Browne A Little Soon To Say ℗ 2020 Inside Recordings Composer: Jackson Browne Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
6 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 870 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook