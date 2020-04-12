An Awesome Video by Chris Thile and Band: “Ohm”

YouTube

I don’t think I’ve heard Chris and his band do something quite like this before. It seems like a straight-ahead melody, but it begins to get weird very subtly — at first. Great performances by all, but especially Trevor Lawrence Jr. and Brett Williams.

A look behind the scenes from Chris Thile and a few of our band members (Chris Eldridge, Jeremy Kittel, Trevor Lawrence Jr., and Brett Williams) as they recorded Yo La Tengo’s “Ohm” at home for our April 11, 2020 #livefromhome broadcast.

The full band: Chris Thile (mandolin and vocals), Madison Cunningham (vocals), Mike Elizondo (bass), Chris Eldridge (guitar), Jeremy Kittel (violin), Trevor Lawrence Jr. (drums), Brett Williams (keys)

