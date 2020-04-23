The Bob Cesca Podcast: Lightly Salted Weasel D*cks
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Lightly Salted Weasel D*cks — [Explicit Language] TRex David Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here; Georgia’s Brian Kemp proceeding with his reckless re-open plan; The 1918 flu epidemic; Trump disagrees with Kemp’s plan; Greg Abbott, Franklin Graham, Dan Patrick and the Death Cult; Las Vegas mayor volunteers to be the control group; Embers of Corona; Trump wiped out all of the job gains since the Great Recession; Trump is muzzling all experts who aren’t him; Trump says Dems are rigging the election; With music by Cookie and Mike Farley; and more!