 

Crowded House - Don’t Dream It’s Over (Live From Home, 2020)

On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Crowded House reaching #2 in the American charts, I’d like to post this video of us performing individually from home a version of Don’t Dream It’s Over. We recorded it over a few hours between continents day before yesterday. It was for the “Music From The Front Line” benefit concert in Australia / NZ. I really like the way it sounds and the process of flying tapes back and forth was fun… pure and simple… hope you enjoy too. ~ Neil
