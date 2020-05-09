Crowded House - Something So Strong (Live From Home, 2020)

YouTube

Crowded House… We are a band that was supposed to be on stages very soon in Europe and beyond, but has now accepted the new reality. However housebound, we are still seeking connection. So, in the meantime, the internet provides a chance to play a few of our songs for you, that seems most welcome and joyous, a good way to rehearse and perform, send some best wishes out your way.

Here’s Something So Strong, a few more to follow, enjoy.

Neil Finn

