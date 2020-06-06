 

Sheer Awesomeness: Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, “Push the Sky Away” (Live at Sydney Opera House)

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis perform a triumphant rendition of “Push the Sky Away” recorded at their Film Music concert in December 2019 with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Sydney Philharmonia Choirs.

Julie Lea Goodwin, soprano
Nicholas Buc, conductor

Audio mix: Joshua Craig

Film Music: Nick Cave & Warren Ellis was originally produced by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
