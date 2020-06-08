 

In Which Jared Kushner Announces He’s Fixed Racism

192
Politics • Views: 2,026
0

MP4 Video

Relax, everyone, Jared Kushner is on the case again, fresh from solving all the problems in the Middle East and ending the coronavirus pandemic. Today, a confident Kushner wearing a crisp new lifelike skinsuit announced that he’s fixed racism, and police brutality as well. That Kushner! Is there anything he can’t do?

