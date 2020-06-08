In Which Jared Kushner Announces He’s Fixed Racism
Relax, everyone, Jared Kushner is on the case again, fresh from solving all the problems in the Middle East and ending the coronavirus pandemic. Today, a confident Kushner wearing a crisp new lifelike skinsuit announced that he’s fixed racism, and police brutality as well. That Kushner! Is there anything he can’t do?
Kushner: The law enforcement community heard the cries from the community, saw the injustices in the system that needed to be fixed and they responded by coming together to fix it pic.twitter.com/i7Dee03MYu
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 8, 2020