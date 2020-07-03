New Music From Lianne La Havas: “Can’t Fight”
The official video for Lianne La Havas – Can’t Fight
Directed by Kevin Morosky
Pre-order the new album ‘Lianne La Havas’, out 17.07.20 liannelahavas.co
Can’t Fight lyrics
It seems that I won’t be warned
And certainly, I saw a sign
I raged like a woman scorned
But something about you got me gone
You’re pulling me back and now I’m going under
A little peace, a little love
A little bit, is that enough?
I can’t fight away this love
I knew that I should give you up
I tried to run but got my heart stuck
I can’t fight away this love
Can’t fight away this love
The things that I want and need
But they always seem to be at odds with me
Oh, why?
When did Heaven get this heavy?
Everything’s right until it’s wrong
But something about you feels like home
Oh, baby, you know that you got me gone
You’re pulling me back and now I’m going under, oh
