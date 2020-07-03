New Music From Lianne La Havas: “Can’t Fight”

YouTube

The official video for Lianne La Havas – Can’t Fight

Directed by Kevin Morosky

Pre-order the new album ‘Lianne La Havas’, out 17.07.20 liannelahavas.co

Can’t Fight lyrics

It seems that I won’t be warned

And certainly, I saw a sign

I raged like a woman scorned

But something about you got me gone

You’re pulling me back and now I’m going under

A little peace, a little love

A little bit, is that enough?

I can’t fight away this love

I knew that I should give you up

I tried to run but got my heart stuck

I can’t fight away this love

Can’t fight away this love

The things that I want and need

But they always seem to be at odds with me

Oh, why?

When did Heaven get this heavy?

Everything’s right until it’s wrong

But something about you feels like home

Oh, baby, you know that you got me gone

You’re pulling me back and now I’m going under, oh

